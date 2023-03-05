Meralco stays in hunt for Top 4 spot after putting away Phoenix

MERALCO went to work in the final quarter to pull away for a 92-86 win over Phoenix and remain in the running for a Top 4 berth in the PBA Governors Cup on Sunday at the Philsports Arena.

The Bolts went to KJ McDaniels, Aaron Black, and Chris Banchero for the key baskets and Chris Newsome for a pair of huge defensively plays to finally take the fight out of the Fuel Masters, who made things interesting through three quarters.

Meralco player minus the suspended Allein Maliksi, but that didn't hinder the Bolts from winning a second straight game and improving to a 7-4 record at the end of their elimination round campaign.

Meralco now occupies solo fifth spot and is very much in contention to take the three remaining twice-to-beat spots in the playoffs.

Phoenix capped its campaign at 4-7 as it failed to clinch an outright slot to the quarterfinals. The Fuel Masters now await if NorthPort (3-7) can force a playoff for the eighth and last playoffs spot.

“Our focus in this game is not to let this opportunity go by. We knew if we lose this game, we’ll probably play either TNT or San Miguel. So we wanted to win this game to give us a chance for the Top 4 and to avoid the top teams going into the next round, and we were able to accomplish that,” said Meralco coach Norman Black.

McDaniels had 19 points, 16 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals before fouling out late in the game, Aaron Black with 18 points, and Banchero 13 for Meralco, which only led by five entering the final quarter.

But the trio presided over a 17-7 run in the first six minutes of the fourth period to give the Bolts their biggest lead at 90-75.

And when McDaniels fouled out with 1:33 to play, Newsome was there to help Meralco preserve the lead with a huge block, and later a steal off a Javee Mocon turnover that led to a Raymond Almazan dunk, 92-84.

Phoenix was led by the 29 points and nine rebounds of Du’Vaughn Maxwell and the 20 of rookie Encho Serrano, who also added nine rebounds.

The scores

Meralco (92) -- McDaniels 19, Black 18, Banchero 13, Hodge 12, Quinto 9, Newsome 8, Almazan 7, Caram 3, Pasaol 3, Jose 0.

Phoenix (86) -- Maxwell 29, Serrano 20, Perkins 13, Tio 7, Jazul 6, Camacho 3, Muyang 2, Manganti 2, Mocon 2, Garcia 2, Lalata 0, Alejandro 0.

Quarterscores: 23-22; 47-49; 73-68; 92-86.