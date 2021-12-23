Why Norman Black is hardly thrilled by Meralco holiday break

IF coach Norman Black would have his way, he'd rather have Meralco continue playing to keep its momentum going in the PBA Governors Cup.

Black on Meralco holiday break

The Bolts rolled to their second straight with with a grind-out 83-80 win over TNT Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Black as much as possible wants Meralco to keep on playing especially with his team off and running to a good start in the season-ending meet.

But that should not be the case as the Bolts will have to go on a two-week break before resuming their campaign on January 5 againts the Alaska Aces.

"Well, ang gusto ko laro na lang," said Black in between laughs during the post-game presser.

"Hindi ko gusto yung break, if possible. But that's what we're facing so we have to take it."

Black's sentiment is understandable.

Meralco is one of the teams that played late in the conference, which didn't see action unitl last week when it whipped Blackwater in its tournament debut.

The Bolts did pull off a huge win over TNT in its second outing, only to be derailed of its momentum by the two-week holiday break.

"May dalawang laro lang kami so far, so I'm ready to put on my guys on the court already so that we can get some rythm and hopefully, get some wins," said Black.

"There are some teams that already played four games, so we're really behind as far as games are concerned."

It's actually going to be a hectic schedule for Meralco when action in the conference resumes after the holiday season.

After Alaska, the team faces Magnolia Hotshots on Jan. 7, followed by the NorthPort Batang Pier on Jan. 9

