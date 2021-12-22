Meralco holds nerves in endgame, deals TNT another loss

TONY Bishop came through in the clutch as Meralco survived a late TNT charge, 83-80, for its second straight win in the PBA Governors Cup on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Bishop had a game-high 36 points, including five straight that broke a 76-76 count and gave the Bolts the needed cushion they needed going home.

The prolific import added 17 points and shot 13-of-25 from the field for Meralco which improved to a 2-0 record.

“Whenever you play Talk N Text you know it’s going to be tough. They’re one of the most talented teams we have in the PBA. We knew we have to play good defense to have a chance of beating them,” said coach Norman Black.

Chris Newsome added 15 points including the marginal free throw in the final nine seconds, while Allein Maliksi had 10 for the Bolts, who controlled the tempo of the game but needed to buck a late charge by the Tropang Giga to pull off the win.

Roger Pogoy and Mikey Williams carried the fight for the Tropang Giga, reigning Philippine Cup champions with 25 and 24 points, respectively.

Williams accounted for TNT’s last four points to move the team within 82-80 before Newsome split his foul shots to clinch the win for the Bolts.

Kelly Williams missed a potential game-tying basket for TNT at the buzzer.

The Tropang Giga fell to a 1-2 record as import McKenzie Moore finished with just four points and seven rebounds on a 2-of-9 shooting from the field.

The scores

Meralco (83) -- Bishop 36, Newsome 15, Maliksi 10, Caram 7, Hodge 6, Almazan 5, Quinto 3, Black 1, Pinto 0, Belo 0.

TNT (80) -- Pogoy 25, M.Williams 24, Castro 16, Moore 4, Erram 4, K. Williams 3, Marcelo 2, Banal 2, Heruela 0, Reyes 0, Khobunti 0.

Quarterscores: 21-18; 44-35; 63-58; 83-80.

