Norman Black hopes no more flat start for Bolts after Game 3 blowout

JUST about everything didn’t go well for Meralco in its Game Three loss against TNT in the PBA Governors Cup semifinals Wednesday night.

From offense to defense, nothing just went right for the Bolts, according to coach Norman Black.

Norman Black on Game 3 loss

“We shot the ball horribly from three points. I think that really played a big part in this game, with the fact that we didn’t shoot well,” said Black of his team which shot a lowly 15 percent from three-point range and 36 percent from the field overall.

Meralco lost by a mile, 99-80, to trail the best-of-five series anew, 2-1.

It didn’t help any Meralco’s defense failed to contain sophomore guard Mikey Williams and import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Williams finished with 29 points spiked by six three pointers, while Hollis-Jefferson exploded for 40 points and 13 rebounds.

The two took over early for the Tropang Giga, who held a commanding 56-30 lead at the break.

“They were pretty solid tonight especially the two guys, si Jefferson and Mikey Williams and scored the ball quite well,” said Black.

“They were able to establish their game immediately in the first quarter. Their import came out with a lot of energy and pretty much dominated the first half,” Black noted. “We tried to make a little bit of a recovery in the second half, but were just down too many to get back into the game.”

Game Four is set Friday also at the Big Dome, with Meralco hoping to live for another day.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

And for that to materialize, Black said the Bolts need to play better as a team, including import KJ McDaniels, who finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds, although 19 of his output came in the second half.

“Hopefully, KJ will bounce back in Game 4, and we’ll play better as a team,” Black said.