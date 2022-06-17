No timeline for Terrence Romeo's return to San Miguel

TERRENCE Romeo will remain out of commission for the hot-starting San Miguel Beermen.

Coach Leo Austria said the team is not rushing the return of one of its prolific scorers, who hasn't played a single game this season due to back spasm.

“Walang timeline sa kanya. He was advised by the doctor to stay at home dahil they don’t want to disrupt the healing process sa kanyang back,” said Austria on Friday after San Miguel's hard-earned 87-81 win over Magnolia for a 3-0 record.

Already without Romeo, the Beermen’s injury woes were compounded following the injuries suffered by key players Chris Ross and Vic Manuel during the game against the Hotshots.

Ross went out after hurting his knee while finishing a layup late in the second quarter, while Manuel aggravated his calf injury also in the first half.

Austria could only shrug his shoulder on the fate suffered by his team early this season, saying injuries are part and parcel of the game.

He said there’s no reason for San Miguel to hurry the injured players into action, especially Romeo, who averaged 14.8, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals last season.

“Hopefully, sana makarating siya, makaabot siya pagdating ng playoffs,” said Austria. “Pero we’re not in a hurry because what’s important for us is yung career ng bata.”

