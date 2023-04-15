No summon but PBA to hear side of Poy Erram after heckling incident

THE PBA won’t summon TNT big man Poy Erram for approaching the technical committee shortly after Game 3 of the Governors’ Cup finals Friday night.

PBA on Poy Erram issue

League deputy commissioner Eric Castro said the 33-year-old Erram won’t be required to appear before the Commissioner’s Office, although he’s planning to briefly meet with the veteran center just before Game 4 of the finals on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I will try to talk to him on Sunday before the game,” said Castro. “I heard he had issues with some fans.”

Erram was caught by SPIN.ph walking over to the technical committee after the Tropang Giga’s 117-103 loss to Barangay Ginebra, but was prevailed upon by a number of PBA personnel as players, coaches, and officials are not allowed to go over members of the technical panel shortly after every game.

The big man out of Ateneo later sought the presence of Castro, but failed to do so as the deputy commissioner had already left the Big Dome.

Erram, it turned out, was about to complain the personal remarks hurled against his mother by several Ginebra fans, which he claimed were all "below the belt."

The TNT center was emotional, saying his mother should be spared of such unsavory insults especially since she’s still recovering from a recent stroke.

“Hindi maganda yun, kasi pamilya ko yun, e. Dun yung kinukuhanan ko ng lakas. Kaya ako naglalaro, para sa pamilya ko, tapos babastusin mo na hindi mo man lang kilala,” said Erram later.

“Hindi mo alam kung bakit ako nandito, dahil sa kanila. Hindi maganda yun.”

The incident came as Erram played his best game in the finals yet, scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds in a solid job manning the middle for the Tropang Giga.

He shot 6-of-10 from the field, although TNT lost the game 117-103, to trail the best-of-seven series, 2-1.