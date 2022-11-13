No regrets putting ball in Nambatac hands in final play, says Guiao

YENG Guiao didn't regret putting the fate of Rain or Shine on the shoulders of Rey Nambatac with their PBA Commissioner's Cup game against Converge on the line on Sunday night.

In Guiao's own words, "we chose to live and die with the ball in his hands."

"Alam naman namin na sanay siya sa mga ganun (na sitwasyon), even if his percentage [during the game] was low," added the Rain or Shine coach.

Nambatac did have a shot at bailing the Elasto Painters out but his three-point attempt at the buzzer missed the mark, allowing Converge to escape with a 102-101 victory at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Nambatac finished with 10 points but only shot 1-of-8 from the field including 0-for-4 from three-point range.

Still, Nambatac has the complete trust of Guiao in the final play.

One option, according to Guiao, was to dump the ball inside to import Ryan Pearson, who finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Pero wala na ring pagkakataon kaya hinayaan na namin siya (Nambatac) ang dumiskarte," added Guiao.

One factor which the Rain or Shine guard overlooked though was Converge already in penalty situation.

"I think they're in penalty na last five seconds. And he chose to take a three-point shot na wala sa lugar," noted Guiao.

Watch Now

"All we need was a regular shot. And with them in foul trouble, puwede mo namang atakihin na lang and take your chances."

But Guiao isn't going to be hard on his top playmaker despite the Elasto Painters letting this one slip away after leading by as many as 17 points.

"Sinasabihan ko siya na marami pang ganung situations wherein he has to take charge and be better in his decision," said the Rain or Shine coach.

The Elasto Painters absorbed a second straight loss in a three-day span to fall at a 4-6 record.