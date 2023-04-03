Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    No Holy Week break for PBA Finals protagonists Ginebra, TNT

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    ricky vargas alfrancis chua tnt vs ginebra pba finals
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    WITH a long public holiday ahead, it’s imperative for both Barangay Ginebra and TNT to stay in shape for the coming PBA Governors Cup finals.

    And that meant being at the gym and practicing even during Holy Week.

    Coaches Tim Cone and Jojo Lastimosa said the Kings and Tropang Giga won’t be taking a break this Lenten season and instead will be preparing for the best-of-seven title series set to kick off on Easter Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    “Certainly. For us that’s a no-brainer,” said Cone during Monday’s finals presser at Novetel Manila. “Even on a Good Friday, we’ll find a way to practice on a Good Friday.”

    Lastimosa didn’t directly answer whether the Tropang Giga will be taking a day or two of break in observance of the Holy Week, but hinted about staying sharp prior to Game 1.

    “We just want to stay sharp and it’s important how we practice,” said the TNT coach.

    Both teams are on an extended break since finishing off their respective semifinals series.

    The Kings have not played since sweeping the San Miguel Beermen in their best-of-five series last March 29, while the Tropang Giga followed suit two days after when they eliminated the Meralco Bolts, 3-1.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

