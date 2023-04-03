Kume Marcial trims referees pool by half for PBA Finals

THE PBA vows to deliver consistent and fair officiating as much as possible in the upcoming PBA Governors’ Cup Finals pitting Barangay Ginebra and TNT.

Commissioner Willie Marcial bared he has pruned the referee pool from more than 20 officials in the eliminations to just around half that, keeping only those deserving to officiate the best-of-seven title series between the top SMC and MVP teams.

Marcial on PBA Finals officiating

“Nagbawas na tayo ng referees nung eliminations. Tapos pag dating ng quarters, nagbawasa na rin. Semis, halos every game, nagbabawas ako eh,” Marcial said during a press conference on Monday ahead of the series opener on Easter Sunday.

“Siguro itong finals, baka ten to twelve na lang. Ia-assess pa namin kung sino talaga pwede,” he added.

Marcial said the technical committee, composed of deputy commissioner Eric Castro, Joey Guanio, Bong Pascual, Junior Bengua, and Rosc Teotico, has been grading the referees throughout the conference and making recommendations to the commissioner on who to retain or cut for the remainder of the tournament.

“May wrong calls, makikita mo may grade system yun eh,” Marcial said. “Sila (technical committee) ang mage-grade nun tapos ibibigay sa akin tapos titingnan ko yung performance nila.”

“Tapos pag kada game, parang kinakalawang pa o hindi talaga pang-playoffs, tinatanggal.”

Marcial admitted he can be happier with the calls the referees are making.

“Average. Hindi ako happy. Dapat nagpe-peak na yan,” the longtime league official said.

Marcial is encouraging teams to keep airing their sentiments toward officiating if they see questionable calls being made.

“Kung anong dapat. Kung ano yung natural na ginagawa nila, okay yun,” Marcial said. “Kung may tingin sila na ano sa referees o kung anong sistema, sabihin nila. Open naman tayo lagi. Titingnan natin kung tama sila. May mga gagawin tayo – kung okay yung suggestion nila.”

“Mag-reklamo sila, kung ano nakikita nila,” he added.

With better officiating, Marcial promises a finals series that fans will love, starting with Game One on April 9 that coincides with the league’s 48th anniversary.

“Sigurado, alam niyong magandang bakbakan ‘to,” Marcial said. “Magandang series ‘to. Parehas ang mga imports, parehas ang mga players. Magkakatalo sa coaching. Tingnan natin kung paano sila mag-adjust.”

“Basta finals, ito yung magandang treat natin sa mga fans. Sana suportahan ninyo ang PBA. Nau-uplift nila ang players at kahit kaming taga-PBA.”