Best game for NorthPort at expense of ex-team just a coincidence, says Munzon

JOSHUA Munzon displayed his best performance in a NorthPort uniform on Wednesday, and incidentally, it came against his former team.

Joshua Munzon a thorn in side of former team

Munzon tallied 17 points fueled by his best shooting night of the conference by draining four of his seven three-point attempts to lift NorthPort to a 115-100 win over Terrafirma, the team that drafted him first overall in the PBA Season 46 draft.

Prior to the conference, Munzon was traded to NorthPort in exchange of Kevin Ferrer.

Munzon said he only wanted to perform his best, and it is not related to being against his former squad.

“For me, I’m just trying to fit in with my new team and try my best with NorthPort and try to do the things that coach want me to do. I’m just trying to fit in with the group,” said Munzon.

The 28-year-old Munzon said his performance against Terrafirma hopes to be a start of playing more consistently with the ballclub.

“I’m getting there. I felt like every game is another step in the right direction. And today was another step. We are just building and building and hopefully, we get back to where I was,” said Munzon.

“I definitely want to have more. This is one game and we still have four games left. We just want to build on that and get better as the games go,” he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

While he has moved on to NorthPort, Munzon will forever be grateful to Terrafirma for giving him the break and making him the No. 1 pick two drafts ago.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“I’m thankful that I was able to be there. They gave me the opportunity from the beginning. I had a really good conference during my rookie year. I’m thankful that I was able to show what I can do. I love my time there. I’m thankful for my time there. If I would not have that time there, I wouldn’t be where I’m at now,” said Munzon.