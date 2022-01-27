Waiting game for NLEX as Matt Nieto weighs Gilas future

NLEX is looking ahead to the possibility that Matt Nieto will be released by Gilas Pilipinas and allowed to join the ballclub in the middle of the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said the team is waiting for the decision of its No. 3 pick in the 2019 PBA special draft after getting wind that the former Ateneo guard is seriously weighing his next career move.

“I understand Matt is having serious thoughts on staying with Gilas or playing in the PBA,” said Guiao on Thursday. “We are just awaiting his final decision.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Nieto and the rest of the special draftees in 2019 will have their contracts with Gilas expire this February, but they have the option to stay with the program that is building up for the qualifiers of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Though seeded into the tournament proper, Gilas is using the qualifiers as preparation for the World Cup to be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Continue reading below ↓

Guiao waits in the wings

Nieto played three games for Gilas in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers and averaged 6.0 points and 4.7 assists. The 24-year-old didn’t play in the Clark qualifiers and missed the cut during the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“NRW [NLEX Road Warriors] will accommodate him once he decides to play for us,” said Guiao.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Rey Suerte and Allyn Bulanadi are also in a similar situation, contemplating on whether to stay on with Gilas or finally move to the PBA after two years in the program.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas though is intent on retaining the Gilas draftees.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.