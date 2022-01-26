Allyn Bulanadi, Rey Suerte weigh options: PBA or Gilas?

REY Suerte and Allyn Bulanadi are weighing on whether to stay with Gilas Pilipinas or join their mother teams in the PBA.

Players agent Danny Espiritu said he will be sitting down with his two players next week to determine their next career path now that their contracts with Gilas Pilipinas are set to expire at the end of February.

Espiritu said the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) still has an eye on keeping the two players, specifically for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifying window in February, prompting the meeting.

“Nakikiusap na paglaruin sila Allyn at Suerte sa February window,” said Espiritu.

Suerte and Bulanadi were selected by Blackwater and Alaska second and fourth overall, respectively, in the 2019 Gilas special draft.

Gilas cadets on loan

Under the set-up, the players will be on loan to the national team but their rights are retained by the mother team once they are released by the SBP.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said Bulanadi has already expressed his desire to join the team but the Aces need to wait for the Gilas release.

“Allyn does want his PBA career to begin already as soon as possible. He has expressed that to me and Alaska. Once they all get clearance, joining us will be the easy part,” said Cariaso on Wednesday.

“Paalam muna sila ng maayos since he did commit to Gilas the past two years,” he added.

A product of University of Visayas and University of the East, Suerte had seen action in a couple of Gilas games but was a late scratch for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers owing to an ankle injury.

Bulanadi has not played for Gilas Pilipinas due to injuries but did participate in the resumption of training last November at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center. Espiritu said Bulanadi has recovered from the dislocated shoulder that kept him out of the Gilas.

Gilas will face Korea, India, and New Zealand in the final week of February to get the ball rolling on the qualification stage for the 2023 Fiba World Cup, which th country will be co-hosting with Japan and Indonesia.

As main host, the Philippines is guaranteed a spot in the main draw but is using the qualifiers to prepare for the tournament.

