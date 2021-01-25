NLEX admits Raul Soyud attracting a lot of interest in trade talks

IF you're an upcoming PBA player, you know you've arrived when your name gets mentioned often in trade talks.

That's exactly what is happening to Raul Soyud, who is attracting a lot of interest from teams after a breakout performance with NLEX in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble at the Clark FreePort Zone last year.

"Alam mo bang maraming teams ang nagbabanggit ng pangalan n'ya [in trade dealings]?" said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao of his lateblooming big man.

Up until a few years ago, Soyud, a 6-6 big man from Bacolod, was unable to land a spot in the active lineup of any PBA team, left to settle for either a reserve spot or practice player role at NLEX while patiently waiting for his big break.

The Bacolod-born slotman hit his lowest point when he almost signed up to play for NLEX, not in the PBA but in the MVP Olympics - an annual multi-sport event pitting employees from companies in the MVP Group.

His luck changed dramatically when NLEX grudgingly traded starting center Poy Erram to sister team TnT Tropang Giga, leaving the Road Warriors no choice but to make do with a third-string frontliner like Soyud.

Given the opening he had long waited for, Soyud not only entered the door. He broke through. He averaged 10 points on 74-percent shooting and 6.82 games in 11 games with NLEX in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble campaign.

His reward?

A new NLEX contract, a Most Improved Player nomination, a call-up to the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the coming Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers at Clark next month, and, as Guiao said, sudden interest from other PBA teams.

On Friday, SPIN.ph reported that Guiao is looking to bring in a big man to fortify his frontline after Erram's departure, and is looking at wantaway Alaska forward Vic Manuel, Phoenix's Justin Chua, and Rain or Shine's Beau Belga.

Guiao would neither confirm or deny the report. But what he was willing to say is that he's been hearing Soyud's name too often every time he talks with other ballclubs about a possible trade.

The multi-titled NLEX coach was also tightlipped when asked if he was willing to let go of his vastly improved big man. But he admitted that all the good fortune coming Soyud's way couldn't have come to a better man.

"Napaka-humble na tao," said Guiao. "Masipag, walang angal. Kahit pagalitan mo araw-araw, wala kang maririnig sa kanya."

Amen to that.