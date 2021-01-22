Will we see a Belga-Quinahan-Guiao reunion at NLEX?

IS an 'Extra Rice' reunion forthcoming at NLEX?

That suddenly became a possibility as NLEX coach Yeng Guiao searches for big men in the free-agent market in a bid to plug a giant hole in the middle after the Road Warriors grudgingly traded Poy Erram to sister team TNT prior to last season.

Beau Belga, according to sources, is one of three big men on NLEX's radar for obvious reasons. The beefy 12-year PBA veteran out of PCU was Guiao's man in the middle when he turned an unheralded Rain or Shine side into a perennial title contender during his time in charge from 2011 to 2016.

A move to NLEX will also reunite Belga with JR Quinahan, his 'Extra Rice' partner in two Rain or Shine champion teams under Guiao in 2012 and 2016.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

According to two sources privy to Belga's situation, a trade for the 6-5 center is very much doable for NLEX since it has a number of assets, including a pair of high draft picks in the coming PBA Rookie Draft, that can get Rain or Shine's attention.

Belga is obviously the best option among three big men that NLEX has its sights on. The others are Justin Chua of Phoenix and Vic Manuel, the high-scoring big man who is in limbo after requesting a trade out of Alaska.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Chua may have taken himself out of the equation after signing a three-year extension with Phoenix.

As for Belga, the many-time All-Star has one more year left in his current contract with the Elastopainters but has already relayed a request for a contract extension - or perhaps a trade if he is no longer a part of RoS' plans moving forward, sources bared.

Continue reading below ↓

His talk with RoS big bosses early next week will dictate what the future holds for one of the PBA's most colorful players.

Rain or Shine has recently traded for Bradwyn Guinto from NorthPort.

PHOTO: PBA Images

So how far is NLEX willing to go to get its hands on Belga?

Continue reading below ↓

Guiao, sources bared, is willing to make a trade for either Belga, Manuel, or Chua, so long as it is a fair deal. That may entail giving up one of his emerging assets at NLEX or either the No. 3 or No. 4 pick in the March 14 rookie draft.

However, NLEX sources bared that any team willing to make a trade should act fast since the two first-round picks may likely be off the table come January 27, when the final list of draft hopefuls will be released.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Belga is now 34 and Quinahan 36, but the Road Warriors still feel the 'Extra Rice' pair have a few more good years left in the tank to get the team over the hump.

"NLEX needs just one good big man to be a legit title contender and they know it," said a source. "So kahit sino kina Beau at Vic fits the profile."