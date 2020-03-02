NLEX got Rabeh Al-Hussaini in Erram trade. There's just one problem

RABEH Al-Hussaini’s homecoming at NLEX for the PBA 45th season is unlikely to happen.

The well-travelled big man was part of the package NLEX got when the ballclub, grudgingly we should say, parted with starting denter Poy Erram in a three-team trade that also involved Blackwater and TnT KaTropa.

Aside from Al-Hussaini, the Road Warriors also got injured forward Anthony Semerad and Blackwater's first-round pick in the 2020 rookie draft and a second-round pick in 2021. TNT got Erram while Blackwater received Ed Daquioag, Marion Magat, Yousef Taha, and two future first-round picks from the KaTropa.

Well and good. But there's just one problem for NLEX.

Al-Hussaini, 31, has been in Kuwait for some time now and his status is uncertain. His contract with Blackwater has already expired and while the Elite tendered an offer for a new contract, the Road Warriors will now assume the responsibility on the former Ateneo standout after the Erram trade.

But with talk that the former UAAP MVP will take a while before he returns to the country, NLEX is inclined to allow the big man to become a free agent ahead of the new season kicking off this Sunday with the Philippine Cup.

Besides, Al-Hussaini and NLEX coach Yeng Guiao have a long history. It was Guiao who drafted the big man for Air21 Express at No. 2 overall behind Ateneo teammate Noy Baclao. He later coached Al-Hussaini briefly at NLEX in 2017.

Al-Hussaini shuttled back and forth between NLEX and Blackwater the past two seasons. The Road Warriors traded him to the Elite for Dave Marcelo during the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup before finding himself returning to NLEX in the Erram trade.

Al-Hussaini first landed at NLEX in the 2017 Commissioner’s Cup. Meralco traded Al-Hussaini to Blackwater for a 2018 second round pick. The Elite then shipped him to the Road Warriors for a 2017 second-round selection.

It wasn't the first time Al-Hussaini went missing for a long stretch. During his first tour of duty with Meralco, he initially asked permission for a 10-day leave to fix his papers for him to be eligible to receive pension in Kuwait where his father is based. But the days turned into weeks and later into a full season.

Along the way, it emerged that Al-Hussaini suited up for commercial ballclub Qadsia SC.