NLEX, new import Selden stake perfect record vs Ginebra

CONVERGE and NLEX try to stay unbeaten when they face fancied foes on Wednesday in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The FiberXers meet TNT at 3 p.m. while the Road Warriors face defending champion Barangay Ginebra at 5:45 p.m.

Converge and NLEX are atop the standings along with San Miguel on 4-0 win-loss records going into the match-up.

The FiberXers overcame Rain or Shine, 112-98, last Thursday behind an impressive showing by Jamaal Franklin, who had a triple double.

The Tropang GIGA defeated Magnolia, 93-85, last Friday to improve to 3-1, putting themselves in the upper half of the team standings.

The Road Warriors are coming off a 98-94 win over Phoenix Super LPG last Saturday in the final game of import Jonathon Simmons, who headed to the Chinese Basketball Association after leading the team to a 4-0 record.

NLEX will parade a new import in Wayne Selden, who Ginebra coach Tim Cone has described as a "super, super import" based on conversations he had with persons that know the player.

Ginebra is eyeing its second win after opening the conference with a 116-108 win over Rain or Shine last Sunday.

The Commissioner's Cup champions actually open a three-game, five-day swing in the match against the Road Warriors after taking a long break.