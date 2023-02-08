Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Feb 8
    NLEX, new import Selden stake perfect record vs Ginebra

    by Reuben Terrado
    6 hours ago
    CONVERGE and NLEX try to stay unbeaten when they face fancied foes on Wednesday in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    The FiberXers meet TNT at 3 p.m. while the Road Warriors face defending champion Barangay Ginebra at 5:45 p.m.

    Converge and NLEX are atop the standings along with San Miguel on 4-0 win-loss records going into the match-up.

    The FiberXers overcame Rain or Shine, 112-98, last Thursday behind an impressive showing by Jamaal Franklin, who had a triple double.

    The Tropang GIGA defeated Magnolia, 93-85, last Friday to improve to 3-1, putting themselves in the upper half of the team standings.

    The Road Warriors are coming off a 98-94 win over Phoenix Super LPG last Saturday in the final game of import Jonathon Simmons, who headed to the Chinese Basketball Association after leading the team to a 4-0 record.

      NLEX will parade a new import in Wayne Selden, who Ginebra coach Tim Cone has described as a "super, super import" based on conversations he had with persons that know the player.

      Ginebra is eyeing its second win after opening the conference with a 116-108 win over Rain or Shine last Sunday.

      The Commissioner's Cup champions actually open a three-game, five-day swing in the match against the Road Warriors after taking a long break.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
