NLEX management set to decide on Asi Taulava, Cyrus Baguio future

NLEX management is set to sit down and make a course of action regarding the future of its two grizzled players heading to the new season of the PBA.

Coach Yeng Guiao said plans are being made by the team on both Asi Taulava and Cyrus Baguio as the Road Warriors began mapping out their approach for the season-opening Philippine Cup this April.

Talks about retirement hovered above the heads of both veterans shortly after NLEX’s campaign in the Clark bubble came to an abrupt end following its failure to clinch a spot in the eight-team playoffs.

Taulava, 47, suited up for the Road Warriors last conference, while Baguio, 40, opted out of the bubble after citing family reasons.

“Magme-meeting kami ng management and titingnan namin kung ano ang magiging decision,” he said. “Whatever management decide, we will just talk to Asi.”

Guiao wouldn’t want to supplant management’s decision, although the veteran mentor disclosed the 2003 MVP has been doing personal workouts of late to stay in playing condition.

“He’s still practicing, nag-eensayo pa rin siya ng individual meaning nagpapa-kundisyon pa rin siya,” he said of the 6-foot-9 Taulava.

“On his own, he’s not closing the possibility, he’s not closing the door (about playing).”

Taulava appeared to have made a case for another year of playing for NLEX after coming off the bench and scoring 11 points in a 127-101 rout of Terrafirma during the Road Warriors’ final game in the bubble.

Baguio’s case is entirely different, though.

The once high-flying guard has committed to taking care of a family business and is not actively working out like Taulava ever since he opted not to join the team in the bubble campaign.

“Si Cyrus kasi may inaasikaso siyang negosyo niya. I haven’t seen him practicing individually,” said Guiao of the former University of Santo Tomas standout, who he personally pick in the second round (14th overall) of the 2003 draft while he was still coach of Red Bull.

“So kasama rin siya sa agenda namin ng management kapag nag-meet kami.”

Gradually, the Road Warriors have began to form the backbone of their roster for the coming season by signing to new contracts veteran JR Quiñahan and the big man pair of Raul Soyud and Mike Miranda.

