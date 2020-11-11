NLEX gives Asi Taulava a fitting possible farewell with rout of Terrafirma

NLEX wrapped up its campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble with a runaway win over Terrafirma, 127-101, on Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Road Warriors finished the bubble campaign with a 5-6 win-loss record, but their quarterfinal bid fell short as they entered the match already eliminated following Rain or Shine’s victory over TNT on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the Road Warriors ended the conference strong, winning four of the last five games inside the Smart Clark Giga City bubble.

NLEX stretched its lead in the second period before outscoring Terrafirma, 42-27, in a third-quarter shootout.

Kiefer Ravena had his usual numbers, with NLEX coach Yeng Guiao giving opportunities to his other players including Asi Taulava, who played extended minutes in what could be his final game of his PBA career.

The loss capped a disappointing campaign for the Dyip, who ended their season with a 1-10 win-loss record and a three-game losing streak.

