Thomas Robinson admits he took match against SMB personally

ANTIPOLO – This is one PBA game Thomas Robinson certainly didn’t want to lose.

The NLEX import didn’t mince any word about his overriding desire to beat San Miguel in their first meeting since their aborted partnership a year ago in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

And his numbers obviously showed that as he registered 42 points and 20 rebounds in the Road Warriors’ thrilling 117-113 overtime win over the debuting Beermen on Wednesday at the Ynares Center.

“It’s personal,” Robinson said when asked about going up against the Beermen for the very first time.

“But I love all of the players over there,” he was quick to add. “Hopefully, there’s no bad blood.”

Robinson, the No.5 overall pick during the 2015 NBA draft, was poised to play for the Beermen in last year’s edition of the import-laden meet that features imports 6-foot-10 and below.

But a back injury led to him being replaced even before he could play for the franchise.

He was hoping San Miguel would tap his services once he recovered from the injury as he had his rehab in the US.

Unfortunately, the call didn’t come.

And so even if down by 19 in the third quarter, Robinson kept pushing for the Road Warriors and scored 10 in the period, before teaming up with Kris Rosales in a wild-and-wooly fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.

He then joined hands with Kevin Alas in the extra period to clinch what was so far the biggest comeback of the new season.

Robinson shows what SMB has missed

“He played his heart out. Makikita mo talaga sa kanya na he didn’t want to lose this game,” said NLEX coach Frankie Lim. “Kasi galing siya sa San Miguel and maybe he wants to show them that they committed a mistake by not letting him play. And that I think was a motivation for him."

Despite the past episode, Robinson has nothing but deep admiration for the entire San Miguel franchise.

“I have respect for the whole organization. Unfortunately it didn’t work out. It’s just bad luck,” said the 32-year-old product of the Kansas Jayhawks program.

