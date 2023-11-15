Rosales, Alas' clutch plays help NLEX stun San Miguel in OT thriller

ÀNTIPOLO - Kris Rosales and Kevin Alas rallied NLEX from the depths of a 19-point deficit before playing steady down the stretch for a 117-113 overtime win over San Miguel Beer in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday night.

Rosales was in a zone in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points including three straight three pointers that sent the game into overtime, 105-all.

Alas, Tony Semeradm and import Thomas Robinson then took care of business in the extra period to pull off the epic come-from-behind victory.

"My team showed a lot of character tonight," said coach Frankie Lim during the post-game presser at the Ynares Center.

"They were very patient even if San Miguel was up by 19 points. They just didn't stop playing."

Robinson, the former no. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, dropped monstrous numbers of 42 points and 20 rebounds, Rosales had 19 and Alas 18 for the Road Warriors, who evened their record at 1-1.

But for a while, everything seemed going down the drain for NLEX as it trailed by as many as 74-55 in the third quarter.

Slowly though, the Road Warriors made their way back into the game and were down by just eight going to the fourth.

That's when Rosales began to wax hot and drained all of his output in the final quarter from beyond the arc.

"I got to give it to Kris, who made big shots especially the one that sent the game into overtime," said Lim of the veteran guard.

The game was still tied at 113-all with 1:37 left to play in the extra period, before Alas and Semerad hit pressure-packed free throws to seal the win and spoil San Miguel's season debut.

Terrence Romeo topscored for San Miguel with 28 points, but was on the bench for the entire overtime play.

CJ Perez added 25, June Mar Fajardo with 22 and 16 boards, while import Ivan Aska had 21 and nine rebounds before fouling out with six minutes to go in regulation.

The scores

NLEX (117) - Robinson 42, Rosales 19, Alas 18, Rodger 9, Anthony 8, Herndon 8, Trollano 4, Nieto 4, Semerad 4, Marcelo 1, Miranda 0, Fajardo 0,

San Miguel (113) - Romeo 28, Perez 25, Fajardo 22, Aska 21, Ross 6, Enciso 5, Teng 2, Taututaa 2, Brondial 2, Bulanadi 0,

Quarterscores: 24-27; 47-62; 74-82; 105-all (reg); 117-113.

