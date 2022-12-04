NLEX hoping no MCL injury for Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser

NLEX got a bad break in its knockout duel against Rain or Shine after rookie big man Brandon Ganuelas Rosser hurt his left knee and never returned to the game which the Road Warriors lost, 110-100.

Initially, the injury was diagnosed to be a hyperextended knee, although team insiders pray it won’t be an MCL injury.

“We’ll know tomorrow. Na-hyper extend kanina, but most likely MCL,” said the source.

The top overall pick in the last draft hurt his knee following an accidental collision with teammate Kevin Alas at the 8:36 mark of the third period and NLEX trailing Rain or Shine by just a single point, 55-54.

Rosser was later seen having his knee wrapped in ice as he sat at the far-end of the NLEX bench.

He finished with nine points, all scored in the first half, on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and had four rebounds.

His absence in the paint obviously hurt the Road Warriors, who were outscored by the smaller Elasto Painters inside, 50-48.

The ouster of NLEX meant not playing in the quarterfinals for the first time since the Philippine Cup bubble in Clark, Pampanga.