Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Dec 4
    PBA

    Rain or Shine outduels NLEX in KO match to book ticket to PBA playoffs

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Andre Caracut Rain or Shine
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    RAIN or Shine outsteadied NLEX down the stretch to pull off a 110-100 win and catch the last bus to the quarterfinals of the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Sunday at the Philsports Arena.

    The Elasto Painters used an 11-2 run fuelled by five straight points by guard Andrei Caracut to break a close 87-all contest and make it a 98-89 lead with 2:53 left.

    A Leonard Santillan three-pointer from the corner gave the Elasto Painters a 12-point lead to take the fight out of the Road Warriors.

    Mike Nieto

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Rain or Shine is in the playoffs for the first time since last year's Philippine Cup bubble in Bacolor and its first under comebacking coach Yeng Guiao.

    Watch Now

    As the No. 8 seeds, however, the Elasto Painters face the top-seeded Bay Area Dragons in the playoffs.

    But the Dragons can wait as the Elasto Painters savor first what Guiao referred to as an important part of the team's journey in regaining its glory years.

    "Malaking bagay sa amin ito kasi after three conferences ngayon lang ulit kami nakapasok ng quarterfinals," said Guiao of the all-important win gained at the expense of his former team.

    "Mas mahirap pa nga ngayon kasi nadagdagan yung teams, pero yung slot sa quarterfinals hindi naman nadagdagan. So mas mahirap makapasok (sa playoffs)."

    The scores

    Rain or Shine (110) -- Pearson 24, Caracut 19, Nieto 12, Santillan 11, Nambatac 10, Borboran 10, Mamuyac 7, Asistio 5, Norwood 3, Ponferrada 1, Ildefonso 0, Torres 0.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    NLEX (100) - Clark 37, Trollano 15, Alas 13, Chua 12, Ganuelas-Rosser 9, Nieto 6, Miranda 3, Varilla 2, Rosales 0.

    Quarterscores: 31-27; 51-43; 80-75; 110-100.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    PBA Updates
    topicCalvin AbuevatopicRoS ElastopainterstopicJericho CruztopicJio JalalontopicLeo AustriatopicRobert Bolick
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again