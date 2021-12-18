NLEX proud to play Christmas game to entertain typhoon victims

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said the Road Warriors are honored to take part in the PBA’s Christmas Day games especially with the opportunity to provide entertainment, even for a moment, to typhoon victims recently.

NLEX in PBA Christmas Day Games

Guiao said the Christmas Day games this year now have a special meaning for them as it will be held amidst the devastation that occurred in Visayas and Mindanao a few days ago due to typhoon Odette.

“It’s a special day,” Guiao said. “It’s actually something you look forward to. Meron kang celebration of Christmas. At the same time, you are playing the game that you love an giving the fans a special treat on Christmas. That’s something special for us and we are looking forward to that.”

“Sayang nga lang, actually medyo malungkot din kami dahil ‘yung mga kababayan natin sa Visayas and Mindanao, dinaanan ng bagyo. Maybe this is one way to provide some happiness and entertainment kahit na medyo alam natin na nahihirapan sila,” said Guiao.

NLEX will take part in the Christmas Day doubleheader that will see them face Phoenix Super LPG at 4 p.m. Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia will battle it out in the second game at 6:45 p.m.

Guiao said the team plans to cancel their Christmas party and instead donate to the relief efforts of the typhoon victims.

“Nagbabalak kami mag-Christmas party ng team pero napag-usapan na wag na lang mag-Christmas party. Whatever we are going to spend for it, idodonate na lang namin sa relief operations for the victims of typhoon Odette. Parang hindi maganda na nagsasaya kami, nagpaparty tapos meron tayong mga kababayan na nahihirapan. It’s our small way para siguro makiramay sa mga kababayan natin with of course, the permission of our bosses, boss MVP, si boss Rod Franco, boss Luigi Bautista, ‘yung Mancom namin, ‘yung mga players, coaches, pati mga utility and staff namin.”

“Two years na kaming hindi nag-Christmas party pero I think mas importanteng tumulong muna tayo sa panahon ngayon. One way din ‘yun to help this Christmas season and the Christmas day is another way to maybe makalimutan nila kahit saglit ‘yung mga nangyari the past few days,” said Guiao.

