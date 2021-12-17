Ginebra vs Magnolia headlines PBA Christmas Day games

THE PBA gives fans a special treat on Christmas Day as Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia relive Manila Clasico in the main game of a Dec. 25 doubleheader at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ginebra vs Magnolia: Christmas Day schedule

The first meeting between the two rival teams in the Governors’ Cup is set at 6:45 p.m. following the curtain raiser between Phoenix and NLEX at 4 p.m.

It will be the first Christmas Day game schedule of the league since 2017.

Continue reading below ↓

It’s actually a two-day holiday bonanza for fans as a separate twinbill is also set the following day also at the Big Dome.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Terrafirma battles San Miguel in the 4 pm first game on Dec. 26 followed by the game between reigning PH Cup champion TNT and Rain or Shine at 6:45 p.m.

Prior to the back-to-back Christmas treat, games will be held on Dec. 22 pitting Blackwater against Alaska (3 p.m.) and TNT versus Meralco (6 p.m.).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The league takes a break on Dec. 23 and 24.

After the Dec. 26 games, the season-ending meet goes on a two-week rest and resumes on Jan. 5.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.