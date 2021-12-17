Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Ginebra vs Magnolia headlines PBA Christmas Day games

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Justin Brownlee Ginebra vs Magnolia Manila Clasico
    Justin Brownlee and Co. are set to give fans a treat.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    THE PBA gives fans a special treat on Christmas Day as Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia relive Manila Clasico in the main game of a Dec. 25 doubleheader at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Ginebra vs Magnolia: Christmas Day schedule

    The first meeting between the two rival teams in the Governors’ Cup is set at 6:45 p.m. following the curtain raiser between Phoenix and NLEX at 4 p.m.

    It will be the first Christmas Day game schedule of the league since 2017.

    PBA Christmas Day games 2021

    It’s actually a two-day holiday bonanza for fans as a separate twinbill is also set the following day also at the Big Dome.

    Terrafirma battles San Miguel in the 4 pm first game on Dec. 26 followed by the game between reigning PH Cup champion TNT and Rain or Shine at 6:45 p.m.

    Prior to the back-to-back Christmas treat, games will be held on Dec. 22 pitting Blackwater against Alaska (3 p.m.) and TNT versus Meralco (6 p.m.).

      The league takes a break on Dec. 23 and 24.

      After the Dec. 26 games, the season-ending meet goes on a two-week rest and resumes on Jan. 5.

