Alex Cabagnot set for Terrafirma return in Commissioner's Cup

VETERAN Alex Cabagnot is set for a PBA return with Terrafirma come the Commissioner’s Cup.

The 39-year-old guard said he’s doing very well recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in December of last year.

And as projected, Cabagnot will be available to play again in the mid-season conference for the Dyip.

“I’m looking to play at the start of the next conference,” he said Thursday as he joined the Dyip on the bench during their Philippine Cup game against former team San Miguel at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I’m happy I’m progressing well.”

Terrafirma acquired Cabagnot from San Miguel in a trade for Simon Enciso in last year’s Governors Cup.

But after a few games with the Dyip, he went down and injured his Achilles.

Seven months after, Cabagnot has already began training with the team again.

“I’m practicing with them now,” he disclosed.

The nine-time champion and former Finals MVP said he was happy to watch the team played live again, although the Beermen spoiled his night as former teammate June Mar Fajardo came up big in the stretch, scoring 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period to nip the Dyip, 109-108, and kept them winless in nine outings.

“Almost a win for us,” said Cabagnot.

But he had a grand time reuniting with his former San Miguel teammates at endgame, especially ex-backcourt partner Chris Ross.

“Let’s play one-on-one,” Ross, who’s also nursing a knee injury and is in the San Miguel injury list, yelled at Cabagnot.

“Yeah, kelan?,” the Terrafirma guard replied. “Bring out the wheelchairs.”

