Guiao hopes NLEX can pounce on weary Ginebra: 'We can last a longer series'

NLEX hopes to stay alive and force a knockout match as it clashes with Barangay Ginebra in Game Four on Wednesday afternoon at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Road Warriors are coming off an 86-85 win over the Gin Kings heading into the 3 p.m. clash in the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said the advantage remains with Ginebra with the goal of only extending the series as much as possible.

“Isang panalo, hindi na tayo masyadong nakakahiya. Pero sabi ko rin, kapag nanalo tayo, baka mag-iba ang complexion ng series, magka-chance uli tayo. They proved that we can beat Ginebra,” said Guiao.

Injury woes, however, will now be a factor for both teams with NLEX missing Matt Nieto for the rest of the season due to a calf strain. JR Quiñahan is questionable for the series as well.

“That’s all we did. All we did is to avoid the embarrassment of the sweep. Lamang pa rin sila. Next game, of course, if they win, they are in the finals. We will try to prolong the series. The longer the series, the better for us,” said Guiao.

Though NLEX has a few players injured, Barangay Ginebra has been playing with a depleted line-up since the eliminations, forcing a couple of their top stars such as Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, and LA Tenorio seeing heavy playing time.

“Their key players are playing heavy minutes. They average 40 minutes a game. Kami mas malalim rotation namin. We can last a longer series. The longer the series takes, the better it is for us,” said Guiao.

The slim victory by NLEX saw LA Tenorio committing key mistakes late in the game, with his turnover leading to an interception by Cameron Clark and a three-point play to up the lead to 86-83.

Tenorio then scored a lay-up instead of taking a trey in the final possession of the match, admitting later after the game that he thought Ginebra was only down by two points.

The Barangay Ginebra guard has vowed to bounce back from the mental lapse in his bid to guide the team a fourth finals appearance in the Governors’ Cup over the past five editions.

