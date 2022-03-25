Guiao, NLEX expect Japeth to play for Ginebra in Game Two

NLEX is prepared for Japeth Aguilar suiting up for Barangay Ginebra in Game 2 of their PBA Governors Cup semifinals on Friday despite a calf injury.

Coach Yeng Guiao doesn’t want to be drawn into a false sense of complacency, saying the Road Warriors will go into the game expecting high-flying big man to play even if a medical update on Aguilar has him suffering a Grade 2 calf strain.

“I think he can play, kasi nakapaglaro pa siya, e,” said Guiao of Aguilar, who suited up in the Kings’ 95-86 win in the series opener on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Kung nakapaglaro siya, I’m sure he can play after resting.”

'Game-time decision'

After confirming the injury of Aguilar, Barangay Ginebra mentor Tim Cone said the 35-year-old big man will be evaluated by Dr. Raul Canlas before Game 2.

Cone added Aguilar’s status is day-to-day and his starting forward is a game-time decision.

Continue reading below ↓

Aguilar finished with four points and five rebounds as part of Ginebra’s starting unit in Game 1. But he was taken out for good early in the third period when his calf that he hurt during the quarterfinals against TNT began acting up again.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He was later seen walking with an obvious limp after the game, where he went straight to the hospital to have his calf checked.

WATCH:

Continue reading below ↓

Cone said Aguilar initially suffered the injury during the Kings’ do-or-die game against TNT Tropang Giga for a place in the semifinals.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.