Frankie Lim begins NLEX reign by serving one-game ban from 'Abueva hit'

THE PBA is set to serve a one-game suspension on coach Frankie Lim once he officially assumes the job as head coach of NLEX.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the suspension takes effect once the Road Warriors activate Lim as their new head coach beginning on Saturday.

"Ang alam ko ia-activate nila si coach Frankie on Saturday. Kapag ganun, ise-serve namin yung suspension on Sunday," said Marcial on Friday during the Commissioner's Cup doubleheader at Philsports Arena.

That meant Lim won't be around when the Road Warriors take on the Meralco Bolts for their second game this conference.

Lim's suspension stemmed from a physical contact he had with then Alaska forward Calvin Abueva during the 2015 Governors Cup quarterfinals between the Aces and the Kings.

The 62-year-old Lim failed to serve the suspension as the Kings were booted out outright from the playoffs. After that, he was also given the pink slip by Barangay Ginebra after just a single conference in charge.

Interim coach Adonis Tierra called the shots for NLEX in its debut game this conference in a 96-90 win over Rain or Shine.

"Ang alam ko sa Sunday ise-serve yung suspension kaya ako pa rin ang magko-coach sa team," Tierra said afterwards

