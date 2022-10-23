Nick Rakocevic on Abueva, adobo and the toughest imports to guard

CHICAGO - As he crumpled on the Araneta Coliseum floor last October 5, wincing and writhing in pain and discomfort, fear coursed through his entire being.

"It was scary," Nick Rakocevic told me in a telephone interview.

Although the injury turned out to be just a bone bruise and nothing more serious, it was an ordeal every hooper would rather not go through.

Fortunately for the Magnolia import, that collision with teammate Jackson Corpuz is the only bad experience he has had as a PBA import. Everything else has been a dream.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Here he is, in his own words.

SPIN.PH: How is going out there?

NICK RAKOCEVIC: "I love the Philippines. It's amazing out here, the food, the culture, and the people. Everyone is so nice and welcoming. It was very easy for me to adjust.

SPIN.PH: Have you tried the local cuisine? What are you liking thus far?

NICK RAKOCEVIC: Yeah, Mesa Mano is one of the restaurants I've been to. Chicken and pork adobo are really good, so is the beef caldereta.

SPIN.PH: Have you taken in some of the sights?

NICK RAKOCEVIC: I haven't been many to because I'm here on business and trying to stay focused. But I got a chance to visit BGC and that place is special.

SPIN.PH: Switching to hoops, how does the style of play in the PBA differ from the CBA in China?

NICK RAKOCEVIC: The play style is similar. Very fast and a lot of guys who can score at a high clip.

SPIN.PH: Who is your favorite player at Magnolia?

NICK RAKOCEVIC: I love all my teammates. I can't really pick a favorite. I have a special bond with all of them. I'm so happy to be a part of the team.

SPIN.PH: Which local PBA player has impressed you the most?

NICK RAKOCEVIC: All local PBA players can really play, it's hard to just say one. I'm lucky to play with the amazing guards that Magnolia has.

SPIN.PH: Who is the toughest import out there to defend?

NICK RAKOCEVIC: All the imports are really skilled, but among the toughest to guard are Lester Prosper (Terrafirma) and Quincy Miller (Converge).Both are able to shoot beyond the 3, go inside and outside.

SPIN.PH: Calvin Abueva has a reputation as an irritant to opposing teams, how is he as a teammate?

NICK RAKOCEVIC: Calvin is an amazing person, on and off the court. We are great friends.

SPIN.PH: One of the sharpest, brightest coaching minds in the PBA, what is it like playing for Chito Victolero?

NICK RAKOCEVIC: Coach Chito is one of the favorite coaches I've played for. His preparation and attention to detail is off the charts. We have a special relationship and I look forward to continuing playing for him.

SPIN.PH: Magnolia is 5-0 largely because you're averaging 30 points and 18.6 rebounds per, are you feeling the opposing defenses squeezing tighter on you?

NICK RAKOCEVIC: I feel the defense has gotten more aggressive for sure, but I'm just trying to play my game within our team's system.

NICK TRIVIA. Magnolia has rolled the red carpet on Rakocevic. The team has housed him in a wonderful hotel and he has a car and driver available at his disposal 24 hours a day.

"Magnolia has been unbelievable. Everything has been topnotch. I'm so happy to be part of the organization," he said.

Nick, 24, is single, but unfortunately for the ladies, not quite ready to mingle.

"I'm here for work," and that explains why he is keeping his eyes only on the ball, not the pretty ladies that flock to the games.

Basketball is a team sport. So is Nick's climb to success.

A star in both high school (St. Joseph in Chicago) and in college (USC), Nick has an amazing support system that has allowed him to scale the lofty heights of pro basketball.

"I wouldn't be where I am today without my grandma, Maria Savovich. My mom, Denise Rakocevic, and my brother, Pete Rakocevic, have also been there for me every step of the way. I am immensely grateful."

And the PBA, I'm sure, is also grateful to have an import like Nick Rakocevic.

A gifted all-around player and an All-Star nice guy.

