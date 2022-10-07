Magnolia import Nick Rakocevic cleared of major injury after MRI

CHICAGO - The Magnolia Hotshots just heaved a big sigh of relief.

The injury sustained by import Nick Rakocevic on Wednesday late in the PBA Commissioner's Cup game against TNT at the Smart Araneta Coliseum turned out to be no more than a bone bruise.

The Hotshots won the game, 94-92, but Radocevic sat out the endgame after teammate Jackson Corpuz landed on his right knee after a push by TNT guard RR Pogoy.

But an MRI revealed that both his ACL and MCL are "intact," a source told SPIN.ph.

After a check-up with famed orthopedic doctor Raul Canlas on Friday, Racocevic has been cleared to play in Magnolia's next outing on October 12 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum against the NLEX Road Warriors.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

A University of Southern California alum, the 24-year old Rakocevic is tearing through this Commissioner's Cup conference, averaging 29.3 points and 21.3 rebounds per game while leading the Hotshots to an immaculate 3-0 record.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.