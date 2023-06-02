Demusis, Caracut preside over Rain or Shine win over Phoenix

ANTIPOLO – Rain or Shine defeated Phoenix Super LPG, 113-104, on Friday at the Ynares Center to remain unbeaten in the PBA on Tour.

Andrei Caracut and Nick Demusis led the balanced scoring attack with 15 points apiece as Rain or Shine improved to 2-0 (win-loss) while dealing Phoenix its first loss after winning its first two games in the exhibition series.

Rey Nambatac scored 14 points while Santi Santillan had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Rain or Shine, which turned things around in the third quarter by outscoring Phoenix, 41-24.

“We had a good second half,” said Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao.” ‘Yung first half, lamang ang kalaban. Medyo nahirapan kami kasi maganda nilalaro ng mga bigs nila, si Raul Soyud, [Larry] Muyang, [Chris]Lalata.

"Actually, it was kinda frustrating kasi we felt na ‘yung mga scorers nila, medyo na-contain namin pero hindi namin ma-contain ‘yung malalaki nila."

Mac Belo sat out the game days after signing a fresh deal with Rain or Shine as he is still trying to familiarize himself with the plays of his new team.

“All we wanted to do is get as much experience for the guys. We are trying to play them as evenly as possible and experiment [with] some adjustments to our game. We are trying to push the pace and see if we can gain an advantage by playing fast,” said Guiao.

Raul Soyud had another double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds for Phoenix.

The scores:

Rain or Shine 113 – Caracut 15, Demusis 15, Nambatac 14, Santillan 13, Asistio 11, Mamuyac 9, Ildefonso 9, Borboran 8, Belga 8, Ponferada 7, Clarito 4, Norwood 0.

Phoenix Super LPG 104 – Soyud 24, Muyang 20, Alejandro 14, Lalata 13, Jazul 9, Atienza 7, Celda 7, Tio 6, Garcia 4, Rangel 0.

Quarters: 24-16; 50-54; 91-78; 113-104.