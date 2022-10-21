Nicholson or Powell? Bay Area coach Goorjian faces tough choice

IT’S a good problem facing Bay Area Dragons coach Brian Goorjian.

The choice on who between Andrew Nicholson or Myles Powell to retain for the rest of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup is still not a priority for Goorjian given how well the team has performed with both imports.

Nicholson erupted for 37 points including 31 in the opening half in a 130-76 blowout win over hapless Terrafirma in his third game with the Dragons.

The 32-year-old former NBA player will be suiting up one more time for Bay Area against the Meralco Bolts before Goorjian and his staff decide on who between Nicholson and Powell to keep for the Dragons’ campaign onwards.

At the moment, Goorjian has not thought about the matter yet.

“I don’t even want to think about it. I coached with Myles there, and now I’m coaching with Nick here, so I don’t want to think about it. I really don’t,” said Goorjian after the Dragons improved to 6-1 overall heading to a two-week break.

Bay Area won its first four games with Powell as import, with the former Philadelphia 76ers averaging 35.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

The Dragons suffered their first and only loss when Nicholson played his first game, a 111-93 blowout at the hands of Barangay Ginebra, but had since bounced back with back-to-back wins against the San Miguel Beermen and the Dyip.

The 6-foot-10 Nicholson, a first-round pick of Orlando in the 2012 draft, is averaging 34.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

“It isn’t really a choice of I mean, they’re both so great for the team and they’re both so good,” said Goorjian. “It’s just I try not to think about it because I’ll ruin it. I’m trying to enjoy my experience here and I don’t want to think about that.

“When I came here and I recruited both of them, that was never on the agenda, was never a part of the platform. So I know it’s coming closer, but I’m not looking forward to that. And you haven’t thought about which one.”

Perhaps the two-week vacation will help clear the mind of the Bay Area Dragons’ coach come D-Day.

