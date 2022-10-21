Nicholson heats up early as Bay Area rips Dyip in record 54-point rout

BAY Area displayed another convincing win on Friday, overwhelming Terrafirma, 130-76, on Friday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Bay Area Dragons vs Terrafirma recap

Andrew Nicholson tore the Terrafirma defense apart as he made 37 points and 10 rebounds as Bay Area improved its card to 6-1 win-loss in rousing fashion.

The 54-point victory ties the second largest in PBA history and a follow-up to Bay Area’s 113-87 win over San Miguel last Sunday.

Nicholson could have scored more as he sat out the fourth with Bay Area’s lead out of reach for the Terrafirma squad which lost for the 22nd straight time.

Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian said the team only wanted to enter their two-week break with a win.

“I think we talked a lot coming to this game. We have a two-week break and we have a great start to the season. This team (Terrafirma), although they are at the bottom, they have been dangerous. The guys will have a little break now and we want to finish this thing off right,” said Goorjian.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With the result of the game already settled, Bay Area also went deep to its bench.

Qilong Zheng had 17 points, while Jianhua Song had 15 points for the Dragons, who were one point shy of tying the biggest win margin in history set by UTex in a win over Great Taste, 154-99, last July 12, 1980.

Watch Now

Juami Tiongson had 21 points, while Lester Prosper was limited to 18 points and seven rebounds for the Dyip, who are now 0-6 for the conference.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Bay Area 130 – Nicholson 37, Zheng 17, Song 15, Zhu 12, Blankley 9, Lam 9, Yang 8, Si 7, Liu 5, Liang 4, Zhang 3, Ju 2, Reid 2.

Terrafirma 76 – Tiongson 21, Prosper 18, Munzon 9, Cahilig 8, Camson 5, Alolino 4, Gomez de Liano 4, Mina 3, Calvo 2, Gabayni 2, Grospe 0, Javelona 0, Balagasay 0.

Quarters: 35-18; 67-37; 101-62; 130-76

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.