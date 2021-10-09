What triggered Nards Pinto to lose 26 pounds in offseason

NARDS Pinto has been a key player for Meralco in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, and perhaps the biggest reason for it is because he lost a lot of weight before the conference began.

Nards Pinto on weight loss

But Pinto said his decision to lose weight then was not necessarily because he wanted to be in his best shape for the upcoming wars on the basketball court.

The 30-year-old Pinto admitted he had a health condition that prompted him to cut down his food intake and choose what he eats.

“Nagka-uric acid kasi ako that’s why nagpili na lang ako sa pagkain,” said Pinto. “Tinuloy tuloy ko na lang dahil maganda kinalabasan.”

The result has been positive for Pinto not only for his health but also in his performance on the court after he shed 26 pounds.

Pinto has been playing one of his finest seasons in the PBA, averaging 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in the 2021 Philippine Cup, an increase from the 1.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists during last year’s bubble.

Pinto was also a factor in Meralco’s 91-86 win where he had 16 points, five rebounds, and two assists in an important game for the Bolts.

Pinto said he and his teammates gave their all on Friday as they treated the match as a must-win.

“Kasi we are down by two games. Sabi lang ni coach, kailangan naming mag-regroup at kailangan naming na parang buwis buhay kasi mahirap na 0-3 kami,” said Black.

“Nag-regroup kami tapos ‘yung defense, inayos namin. Maganda naman ang kinalabasan,” he added.

