Pinto finds it weird seeking first PBA title at expense of former team

A weird feeling.

That’s how Nards Pinto describes his current situation as he bids for his first PBA championship at the expense of his former team.

Nards Pinto on facing former team in finals

“Kasi galing ako dun, tapos ngayon kalaban namin sila sa finals,” said Pinto about meeting his old ballclub Meralco in the finals of the PBA Governors Cup opposite reigning champion Barangay Ginebra.

Pinto, 31, was still with the Bolts when the season-ending conference began back in December, but found himself changing uniform and became a certified Ginebra player when he chose to exercise his right as an unrestricted free agent when his contract with the Bolts expired at the start of the year.

Back then, he didn’t expect the two teams meeting back in the finals again.

“Hindi, e. Although kahit naman nung nandun pa ako (Meralco), pwedeng Meralco-Ginebra yan. Yun nga ang nangyari,” said the former Arellano University guard after attending the first face-to-face PBA finals presser in two years on Monday at the Novotel Hotel.

In the close to three seasons he played for the Bolts, Pinto admitted he has developed a close affiliation with most of the Meralco players, which explains the warm hug he got from former teammates Chris Newsome, Allein Maliksi, and Raymond Almazan when they saw each other during the press conference.

“Matagal ko rin naman silang nakasama kaya parang pamilya na rin ang turing ko sa kanila,” said Pinto, who suited up in his first finals for the Bolts during their 2019 title series against the Kings, which Ginebra won, 4-1.

Their familiarity with each other, according to Pinto, cancel whatever advantages they have against each other.

Pinto said the title series is going to be a 50-50 chance for both teams.

“Meralco is Meralco, malakas din yan,” he said. “Ang Ginebra alam na nila paano ang manalo.”

