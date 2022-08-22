Blackwater taps Junjie Ablan as coach in PBA 3x3 debut

JUNJIE Ablan gets another crack at a head-coaching job as he will be calling the shots for Blackwater when it formally joins Season 2 of the PBA 3x3.

Ablan is going to handle the Blackwater Red President 3x3 team to be led by Bossing mainstay Richard Escoto.

The stint marks the return of Ablan to full-time coaching following his stint with Arellano University in 2018, although he’s currently part of the Blackwater coaching staff under Ariel Vanguardia.

Blackwater executive Jacob Munez said Ablan and the Red President conducted open tryouts for more than two weeks and netted players who already played for other teams during the inaugural season of the standalone tournament.

Escoto will be joined by Prince Rivero, Hubert Cani, Jeff Javillonar, Maclean Sabellina, and Alfrancis Tamsi.

Rivero previously suited up for Sista Super Sealers and Cavitex Braves, Sabellina was with the Meralco Bolts, while Cani was with Barangay Ginebra.

Javillonar saw action for Master Sardines, while Tamsi once played for Limitless App.

The new season of the PBA 3x3 kicks off next month during the Commissioner’s Cup.

