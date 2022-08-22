Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Aug 23
    PBA

    Blackwater taps Junjie Ablan as coach in PBA 3x3 debut

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Hubert Cani Blackwater
    PHOTO: Hubert Cani's Twitter page

    JUNJIE Ablan gets another crack at a head-coaching job as he will be calling the shots for Blackwater when it formally joins Season 2 of the PBA 3x3.

    Ablan is going to handle the Blackwater Red President 3x3 team to be led by Bossing mainstay Richard Escoto.

    The stint marks the return of Ablan to full-time coaching following his stint with Arellano University in 2018, although he’s currently part of the Blackwater coaching staff under Ariel Vanguardia.

    See: Bay Area Dragons too much for depleted Blackwater in tuneup

    Blackwater executive Jacob Munez said Ablan and the Red President conducted open tryouts for more than two weeks and netted players who already played for other teams during the inaugural season of the standalone tournament.

    Escoto will be joined by Prince Rivero, Hubert Cani, Jeff Javillonar, Maclean Sabellina, and Alfrancis Tamsi.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Rivero previously suited up for Sista Super Sealers and Cavitex Braves, Sabellina was with the Meralco Bolts, while Cani was with Barangay Ginebra.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Javillonar saw action for Master Sardines, while Tamsi once played for Limitless App.

      The new season of the PBA 3x3 kicks off next month during the Commissioner’s Cup.

      Watch Now

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicSan Miguel BeermentopicJericho CruztopicRR PogoytopicTNT Tropang GigatopicMikey WilliamstopicMagnolia Hotshots
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Hubert Cani's Twitter page

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again