Pringle slams door on RoS as top seed Ginebra advances to semis

BARANGAY Ginebra advanced to the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup after an 81-73 win over Rain or Shine on Friday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Japeth Aguilar had a double-double while Stanley Pringle led a decisive late surge as the top-seed Kings clinched a semifinal berth and led the Elastopainters out of the PBA-Clark Smart Giga City bubble.

By avoiding a rubber match with the dangerous Rain or Shine squad, Ginebra marched on to the Final Four against the winner of the San Miguel-Meralco series in a best-of-five affair which will begin on Wednesday.

PHOTO: PBA Images

