Nambatac, Norwood looking to be healthy in 'must-win' game vs Phoenix

GABE Norwood and Rey Nambatac hope to rejoin Rain or Shine in its next game against Phoenix as they eye to regroup and return to the winning track in the PBA Philippine Cup.

ROS injury report

Nambatac was out with muscle spasms, while Norwood had four stitches on his hip following a freak accident he suffered in practice at the Ynares Center in Antipolo last week.

As a result, the two were in street clothes and watched the action on the bench as the Elasto Painters bowed to Barangay Ginebra, 90-85, for their second straight loss in the season-opening meet.

“Hopefully, I’ll be able to go on Sunday. I just had a freak accident in practice resulting in stitches along my hip. So I should get those out tomorrow (Thursday),” said Norwood.

“We’ll see. But I think I should be good to go on Sunday.”

Nambatac’s situation is day-to-day, but he's also keeping his fingers crossed he’ll finally be given the go-signal to suit up on Sunday, which he referred to as a "must-win" for the team.

The two have not been practicing with the Elasto Painters the past few days.

But injuries are part and parcel of the trade, according to the two guards.

“Kahit anong ingat mo, hindi maiiwasan talaga na ma-injury, e. Pero thankful na rin dahil minor lang yung injury namin,” said Nambatac.

