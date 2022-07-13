Nambatac, rookie Mamuyac lead Rain or Shine to rout of Blackwater

RAIN or Shine won its second consecutive game, routing Blackwater, 107-90, on Wednesday in the PBA 47th Season Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Rey Nambatac and Gian Mamuyac took charge in the second half with 26 and 20 points respectively for the Elasto Painters as they sent the Bossing to their second consecutive defeat.

The Elasto Painters improved to 3-6 (win-loss) to remain in the hunt for the quarterfinals after nearly falling out of contention on a six-game losing skid.

The Bossing dropped to 5-3 after dropping back-to-back games on the back of four straight wins. They also missed out on clinching a quarterfinal berth, at least for now.

“Our guys needed to put together two consecutive excellent performances. In our pregame speech, I said being consistent is a talent and being excellent is a habit. Could we build those habits of being excellent on back-to-back? It showed tonight,” said Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina.

Mamuyac and Nambatac combined in an 8-2 run that thwarted a Blackwater rally and put Rain or Shine on the way to a lopsided victory on a 88-78 lead.

The two actually took turns taking charge in the second half, with Nambatac scoring eight in the third and Mamuyac chipping in eight as well in the final canto.

Beau Belga added 12 points while Gabe Norwood tallied 10 points and eight rebounds for the Elastopainters, who overcame a 40-31 deficit in the second quarter with a strong start to the third.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser scored 19 points while Ato Ular had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bossing.

The scores:

Rain or Shine 107 – Nambatac 26, Mamuyac 20, Belga 12, Norwood 10, Nieto 9, Torres 9, Ponferada 7, Borboran 5, Ildefonso 4, Santillan 2, Demusis 2, Caracut 1, Asistio 0, Clarito 0.

Blackwater 90 – Ganuelas-Rosser 19, Ular 13, Amer 13, Casio 11, Sena 9, Suerte 6, McCarthy 6, Torralba 5, Ayonayon 4, Taha 4, Melton 0, Dyke 0, Ebona 0, Escoto 0.

Quarters: 28-22; 41-45; 78-68; 107-90.

