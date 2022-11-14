Myles Powell looks forward to matchup with ‘Beast,’ Hotshots

MYLES Powell is ready to face one of the best defensive teams in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup this weekend.

Powell and the Bay Area Dragons are up against another challenge in their campaign as they duke it out with league leader Magnolia Hotshots on Saturday at the Philsports Arena.

This early Powell’s likely match up opposite Calvin ‘The Beast’ Abueva - or Jackson Corpuz - is already an interesting subplot to the highly-anticipated showdown between the top two teams this conference.

Powell, averaging 43 points since reclaiming his spot as the Dragons’ import, admitted being thrilled going up against one of the elite teams in the PBA.

“I missed the first two big games against San Miguel and Ginebra. They’re (Hotshots) the favorite team out there, so I’m excited,” saif the former Philadelphia 76er.

The 25-year-old Powell sat out Bay Area’s games against the Beermen and Kings as 6-foot-10 Andrew Nicholson manned the fort for the team back then.

The Dragons whipped the defending champion Beermen who were without top gun June Mar Fajardo, 113-87, but lost to the Kings, 111-93, in a game played with a playoff atmosphere.

Myles Powell and the Dragons seek their ninth win in 11 games.

The Hotshots currently owns the top spot in the standings with a 7-1 record, although the Dragons are within striking distance at no. 2 with an 8-2 record in a tie with Converge.

Bay Area and Magnolia are on two-game winning streaks.

“We have a week to prepare for them and we’ll be ready,” said Powell shortly after the Dragons whipped NLEX, 118-98.

At the same time, Powell is looking at playing before an expected big crowd after missing out the games against Ginebra and San Miguel.

“I’m impressed with the fans out here and I know it’s going to be a nice crowd (on Saturday),” said the Bay Area import.