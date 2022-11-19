Myles Powell as Gilas naturalized player: ‘Whatever happens, happens’

MYLES Powell declared he’s just as interested in becoming a naturalized player candidate for the Philippine men’s basketball team.

Myles Powell on Gilas naturalized player prospects

The Bay Area Dragons import apparently was inspired seeing Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee now going through the process of putting in order his naturalization papers hopefully in time for him to suit up with Gilas Pilipinas in the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Powell said he had a previous conversation about it with Converge counterpart Quincy Miller, who earlier also made known his intention of becoming a naturalized player for the country.

“Me and Quincy were just talking about it off the court. (And) We just see Brownlee clear for that,” said the 25-year-old former Philadelphia 76er Saturday following the Dragons’ 95-89 win over the Magnolia Hotshots in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

“We’ve been here and not know how long I might be here. Who knows (in) talks.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

On Wednesday, the Justice Committee of the Lower House approved on first reading House Bill 825 granting naturalization on the 34-year-old Ginebra resident import, who was present during the hearing together with officials of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Watch Now

The Congress is hoping to pass the bill just before it goes on a break for the Yuletide season.

The SBP earlier divulged plans of having of pool of naturalized players that it can tap – based on the need of the national team – for major and minor international tournaments.

Brownlee so far is the priority, although the federation is also looking at TNT import Cameron Oliver to be included in the list.

Miller previously expressed interest of joining the national team as a naturalized player in an Instagram post.

And now, it’s Powell’s turn to pitch in as well.

“Whatever happens, happens,” said the 6-foot-2 Powell, considered one of the best - if not the best - in this batch of current imports in the mid-season conference.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Powell made the official disclosure moments after torching Magnolia for 32 points and 11 rebounds, highlighted by five three pointers in the huge win that put the Dragons back on top of the standings with a 9-2 record.

He scored 11 points in the fourth quarter as he helped the Dragons turned back a gritty Hotshots rally in the homestretch.