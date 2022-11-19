Powell-Yang combo trumps vaunted defense as Bay Area overtakes Magnolia atop

BAY Area reclaimed first position in the team standings, beating Magnolia Chicken Timplados, 95-89, on Saturday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Bay Area vs Magnolia recap

Myles Powell had 32 points and 11 rebounds and got a big lift from the Bay Area locals led by Glen Yang as the Dragons won their third game in a row, dislodging the Hotshots in first place with a 9-2 win-loss record.

The Hotshots slipped to a tie for second place with Converge with an 8-2 mark, with the FiberXers still playing NorthPort on Sunday.

“It was hard,” Powell said. “They were the best team in the league. We knew they will give us a good test coming in. All week, coach put us to the test. We had hard practice. We knew it’s going to be a war and we are going to fight.”

Yang had 19 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals, while Zhu Songwei had 15 points, seven rebounds, and five assists for Bay Area, which made its move in the third quarter and grabbed a 69-52 advantage, the biggest lead in the match between the top two teams of the league.

On its way to that 17-point lead, Yang and Ju Mingxin collected four apiece, and Powell scored a three-point play during an 11-0 run that was enough for Bay Area to take control of the game.

“I thought that in the middle of the third quarter, we wore them a little bit with the physicality and the effort that they were putting in,” said Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian. “And we have young guys. We worked hard on the conditioning.”

Nick Rakocevic had 26 points and 19 rebounds, while Jio Jalalon had 19 points but their spirited comeback bid fell short.

One of the closest Magnolia got was at 87-83, but Powell put the finishing touches to the win with lay-ups to maintain its control over the Hotshots.

The scores:

Bay Area 95 – Powell 32, Yang 19, Zhu 15, Ju 8, Liu 8, Reid 6, Blankley 5, Lam 2, Zheng 0.

Magnolia 89 – Rakocevic 26, Jalalon 19, Lee 15, Sangalang 8, Ahanmisi 6, Abueva 4, Dela Rosa 3, Wong 3, Dionisio 3, Barroca 2, Corpuz 0, Reavis 0.

Quarters: 25-21; 47-44; 73-64; 95-89.