MVP teams face possibility of missing playoffs together for first time ever

THE MVP group is facing the prospect that all of its teams in the PBA will not make it to the playoffs of the Commissioner’s Cup.

All MVP teams in danger

With TNT already out in the running for a quarterfinal berth after closing the campaign with a 4-8 win-loss record, Meralco and NLEX are the only teams that are carrying the MVP banner for the conference.

Unfortunately for the two teams, they are still on the outside looking in.

As of posting time, Meralco is at ninth with a 4-5 win-loss record, followed by NLEX with a 4-7 mark. And if the two teams also fail to make it to the next round, it will be the first time no MVP teams will qualify for the playoffs.

Since NLEX became the third MVP team in the PBA in 2014, there wasn’t any time that TNT and Meralco also missed the playoffs at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There were instances were two of the three teams failed to make it.

TNT and NLEX didn’t qualify in the 2015 Governors’ Cup, while Meralco and NLEX failed to make it in the 2017 Philippine Cup, 2019 Philippine Cup, and 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

All is not lost though for the two remaining MVP teams that are in the hunt for a playoff berth, and at least one of them could make it. But it will not be an easy road, and the irony is it could be the San Miguel group that can shut the door on the MVP teams’ playoff hopes.

Watch Now

Meralco still has three games but one of them will be against NLEX on Wednesday. The other two, however, will be up against a Magnolia team on Sunday that is eyeing a twice-to-beat advantage, and a San Miguel squad on December 2 that has been sizzling at the close of the elimination round.