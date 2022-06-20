Mocon gets some ribbing from former RoS teammates in first meeting

JAVEE Mocon already learned to move on but still found it surreal when he faced former team Rain or Shine for the first time Sunday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Javee Mocon on first game vs former team

It didn’t help any his one-time partner Rey Nambatac was the one guarding him all-game long in Phoenix Fuel Masters’ 106-102 win over the Elasto Painters.

“Dati hina-hype ko si Rey na kaya niya yan. Ngayon kina-kantiyawan ko na siya na hindi niya masho-shoot yan,” said Mocon with a giggle.

The former San Beda star spent his first three years with the Rain or Shine franchise, which gambled on him by selecting him no. 6 overall in the 2018 draft.

A failure to compromise on a new contract renewal between Mocon and Rain or Shine had him being dealt to Phoenix via a trade for sophomore big man Nick Demusis and a pair of future rookie picks.

Continue reading below ↓

Mocon said he expected a warm welcome from his former teammates in their first meeting against each other this season.

“Meron siyempre, kilala ko naman ang mga yun, e,” a smiling Mocon said. “Sila kuya Beau, si (Jewel) Ponferrada. Nakita ninyo ang daming offensive fouls kanina sa akin. Parang na-miss talaga nila ako.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But that’s all part of the game.

In the end, keeping the friendship is what mattered most, according to Mocon.

Even before the game, Mocon already approached the Elasto Painters, who had some good ribbing about their former teammate.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Siyempre hindi mawawala yun, on and off the court. Hindi man na kami teammates, but we’re still brothers off the court, yung ang importante,” added Mocon.

The wingman out of Pampanga finished with only two points but had nine rebounds, and four assists in Phoenix’s second straight win in four outings.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.