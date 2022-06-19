Hotshot Jazul douses ROS comeback as Phoenix posts second straight win

PHOENIX rolled to its second straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup by downing Rain or Shine, 106-102, on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

RJ Jazul presided over a 6-0 run early in the final quarter as the Fuel Masters took control of the game for good, 93-86.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The Elasto Painters had come within 87-86 when Jewel Ponferrada was called for his second technical foul following a landing spot against Jazul.

The Phoenix guard sank the corresponding free throws as the team never looked back from there to book their second win in the last three days.

Jazul finished with a season-high 25 points including a clutch three-pointer with 31 seconds to play that kept a rallying Elasto Painters side at bay, 106-100.

