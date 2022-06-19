Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jun 19
    PBA

    Hotshot Jazul douses ROS comeback as Phoenix posts second straight win

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    RJ Jazul celebrates Phoenix's win with Jason Perkins and Matthew Wright.
    RJ Jazul celebrates Phoenix's win with Jason Perkins and Matthew Wright.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    PHOENIX rolled to its second straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup by downing Rain or Shine, 106-102, on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    RJ Jazul presided over a 6-0 run early in the final quarter as the Fuel Masters took control of the game for good, 93-86.

    Matthew Wright Phoenix vs Rain or Shine ROS

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Elasto Painters had come within 87-86 when Jewel Ponferrada was called for his second technical foul following a landing spot against Jazul.

    The Phoenix guard sank the corresponding free throws as the team never looked back from there to book their second win in the last three days.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Jazul finished with a season-high 25 points including a clutch three-pointer with 31 seconds to play that kept a rallying Elasto Painters side at bay, 106-100.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicScottie ThompsontopicAlex CabagnottopicLeo AustriatopicPido JarenciotopicRobert BolicktopicChito Victolero
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      RJ Jazul celebrates Phoenix's win with Jason Perkins and Matthew Wright.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again