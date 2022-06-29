Why San Miguel missed Mo Tautuaa in game vs Rain or Shine

SAN Miguel missed the services of Mo Tautuaa after the big man contracted an infection.

Mo Tautuaa injury report

Coach Leo Austria said the 33-year-old Fil-Tongan suffered the infection Tuesday prior to the Beermen's game against Rain or Shine.

"Masakit daw. Hirap siyang makatayo, what more kung tumatakbo," said Austria.

Tautuaa was not around at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as the Beermen turned back a gritty Rain or Shine side, 99-93, to take solo lead at 5-1.

June Mar Fajardo took care of business inside with 10 points and 16 rebounds, while Rodney Brondial had his best game as a Beerman with 16 points and eight rebounds.

