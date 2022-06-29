Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jun 29
    PBA

    San Miguel holds off luckless Rain or Shine to retake solo lead

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    CJ Perez SMB vs ROS
    CJ Perez finds a way to scoop it up over Andrei Caracut.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    SAN Miguel fended off a late run by Rain or Shine, 99-93, on Wednesday to regain solo leadership in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    San Miguel vs Rain or Shine recap

    CJ Perez had 21 points, while June Mar Fajardo had 10 points and 16 rebounds, a couple coming late in the game that kept the Beermen on top in the late stage of the game.

    San Miguel improved its record to 5-1 to take the solo lead in the team standings.

    “This game, a tight game, it could develop a lot of character sa team. We are learning how to win games in a tight game,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

    Marcio Lassiter SMB vs ROS

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Marcio Lassiter had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Rodney Brondial had 16 points and eight rebounds for San Miguel. Cruz also had a big game with 14 points.

    “Before, alam namin kung paano manalo but we have a lot of original players not in our team. We have a lot of injured players. I’m so happy for the players coming off the bench na nag-istep up sila,” said Austria.

    Jewel Ponferada had 20 points but Rain or Shine fell short again.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The scores:

      San Miguel 99 – Perez 21, Lassiter 16, Brondial 16, Cruz 14, Enciso 12, Fajardo 10, Faundo 4, Pessumal 3, Herndon 2, Zamar 1, Canete 0.

      Rain or Shine 93 – Ponferada 20, Nambatac 18, Torres 16, Caracut 11, Nieto 8, Ildefonso 6, Norwood 5, Santillan 5, Asistio 2, Demusis 2, Belga 0.

      Quarters: 28-22; 49-45; 73-70; 99-93.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicNorman BlacktopicPido JarenciotopicAlex CabagnottopicMatt NietotopicJio JalalontopicYeng Guiao
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      CJ Perez finds a way to scoop it up over Andrei Caracut.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again