San Miguel holds off luckless Rain or Shine to retake solo lead

SAN Miguel fended off a late run by Rain or Shine, 99-93, on Wednesday to regain solo leadership in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.
San Miguel vs Rain or Shine recap
CJ Perez had 21 points, while June Mar Fajardo had 10 points and 16 rebounds, a couple coming late in the game that kept the Beermen on top in the late stage of the game.
San Miguel improved its record to 5-1 to take the solo lead in the team standings.
“This game, a tight game, it could develop a lot of character sa team. We are learning how to win games in a tight game,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.
Marcio Lassiter had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Rodney Brondial had 16 points and eight rebounds for San Miguel. Cruz also had a big game with 14 points.
“Before, alam namin kung paano manalo but we have a lot of original players not in our team. We have a lot of injured players. I’m so happy for the players coming off the bench na nag-istep up sila,” said Austria.
Jewel Ponferada had 20 points but Rain or Shine fell short again.
The scores:
San Miguel 99 – Perez 21, Lassiter 16, Brondial 16, Cruz 14, Enciso 12, Fajardo 10, Faundo 4, Pessumal 3, Herndon 2, Zamar 1, Canete 0.
Rain or Shine 93 – Ponferada 20, Nambatac 18, Torres 16, Caracut 11, Nieto 8, Ildefonso 6, Norwood 5, Santillan 5, Asistio 2, Demusis 2, Belga 0.
Quarters: 28-22; 49-45; 73-70; 99-93.
