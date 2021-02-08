Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Cone says Ginebra has signed former Alaska player MJ Ayaay

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    BARANGAY Ginebra made another move to strengthen its roster in preparation for its defense of the PBA Philippine Cup crown, signing MJ Ayaay to a contract.

    Ginebra coach Tim Cone confirmed the deal in a tweet but terms were not disclosed.

    Cone, however, looks high on the former Alaska player out of Lyceum as it will considerably increase the depth of the Gin Kings backcourt.

    “We welcome newly signed MJ Ayaay to the Ginebra family. We’re looking forward to pairing him with Scottie (Thompson) in the backcourt,” wrote Cone.

    Ayaay was made the surprise ninth overall pick by Alaska during the 2018 draft after he paired with CJ Perez during their NCAA days with the Pirates.

    The 6-foot-1 guard churned out quality minutes for the Aces in his rookie year under head coach Alex Compton and former assistant Topex Robinson who was also Ayaay's coach at Lyceum, compiling 4.76 points and 3.2 rebounds.

      But Ayaay hardly made an impact in succeeding seasons. His averages dipped to 2.64 points and 2.27 rebounds in his sophomore year last season, although he still contributed intangibles particularly on defense.

        The Gin Kings added another piece to their lineup after they recently re-signed Greg Slaughter to a new contract, ending the big man's self-imposed sabbatical.

