Mixed feelings for Fajardo after winning first MVP since mom's death

JUNE Mar Fajardo said he never thought he could win another MVP again after suffering a major injury three years ago.

But amid the joy of another individual honor, Fajardo said there is also a tinge of sadness on his part after he won his first PBA MVP award since the death of his mother, who passed away in 2021.

“Sobrang saya lang na nakakuha ako ng panalo. How I wish na nandito ‘yung parents ko, ‘yung mama ko especially,” said Fajardo, referring to his mother Marites. “Pero alam ko, masaya siya ngayon.”

“Nandyan sila ngayon tinitignan ako, ginagabayan ako, gina-guide nila ako lagi. Para sa kanila ito,” said Fajardo.

Fajardo captured his first MVP since he won six straight from 2014 to 2019, and after he suffered a broken tibia during practice before the 2020 season.

The San Miguel big man admitted he had doubts on whether he can continue his basketball career after the injury. The recovery period, Fajardo said, was a difficult process since he had to limit his movement for six months.

“Siyempre masaya ako na nakakuha uli ako ng MVP. Hindi ko talaga ine-expect na makakakuha ako ng isa pang MVP kasi nung na-injure ako, sa totoo lang, hindi ko ineexpect na makakabalik pa ako eh at makaka-compete ako sa ganitong level uli after nung injury ko,” said Fajardo.

“Major talaga ‘yung injury ko pero nagawan pa rin ng paraan,” added Fajardo, who was thankful to the doctors and the nurses who helped during the operation and the healing process.

Fajardo also reserved his special thanks to SMC chairman Ramon Ang, sports director Alfrancis Chua, and San Miguel coaching staff for their support.

Fajardo said Ang even allowed him to borrow his electric scooter so he could move around during the recovery period.

“Mga six, seven months ata, nasa kuwarto lang ako. Hindi ako makalakad. May scooter nga ako, kay boss RSA ‘yun eh, pinahiram niya sa akin kasi hindi ako makalakad. Ang hirap,” said Fajardo.

“Shoutout din sa sarili ko na hindi ako nag-give-up,” said Fajardo.

Fajardo though said he still feels a tinge of regret that he didn’t allow his mother to go to Manila so that she could see him during the recovery stage.

“Hindi ko sila pinapapunta sa Manila kasi alam ko, si Mama, mag-aalala lang lalo sa akin. Ayoko makita siya na nandoon siya tapos mag-aalala lang siya sa akin. Siyempre, hindi rin ano sa akin, mas lalong tatagal ‘yung healing. Mas ma-stress lang kami ni Mama. Kaya minabuti ko na hindi na lang sila muna pinapunta. Pero sila Mama, gusto nila pumunta rito sa Manila,” said Fajardo.

“Doon ako nagsisisi. Dapat pala pinapunta ko ‘yung Mama ko sa Manila nung time na na-injure ako kasi hindi ko na nakita ‘yung Mama ko after nung injury. Hindi ko na siya nakita. ‘Yun ‘yung isa sa mga regret ko na hindi ko sila pinapunta sa Manila. Pero hindi ko naman ineexpect na ganun ang mangyayari,” he said.

