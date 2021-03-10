Yeng Guiao hints at 'lots of things happening' ahead of PBA draft

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao hinted at a major development with regards to their two picks in the first round of the draft this Sunday.

Guiao casually dropped the hint during his interview on The Game on ONE PH as he touched on a contest launched by NLEX for its fans, who can win prizes if they can guess correctly the two rookies that the team will pick in the first round.

Guiao told NLEX fans that something can happen in the next few days.

“Actually, we have a contest regarding that," he said when asked about his preferences for the No. 3 and 4 overall picks on Sunday.

"But the draft is going to take place on Sunday. I like to probably give a heads-up to our fans that there’s a lot of things that’s going to happen from tonight until probably Saturday,” said Guiao, without elaborating.

The multi-titled coach declined to divulge anything more.

“I’m not in a situation where I can probably divulge anymore information but you’ll know soon enough,” he said.

The names of NCAA MVP Calvin Oftana and former NCAA Division 1 standout Mikey Williams have cropped up as the clear NLEX choices with the two prized selections.

The third pick was actually obtained by NLEX from Blackwater in the three-way trade that enabled Poy Erram to move to TNT. The fourth selection came after NLEX missed the playoffs of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

Guiao said he is happy with the possibility of obtaining a high-caliber player with the first-round draft picks they have.

“Marami pang mangyayari. A lot of things that can take place that is probably going to make it interesting the next few days. For now, that’s all I can say,” said Guiao. "But we are happy that we are in that position but let’s see what happens the next few days."